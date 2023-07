Payamps had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Pirates.

The 29-year-old picked up his second save of the season Saturday as manager Craig Counsell opted to stay away from closer Devin Williams after busy finish to June. Payamps has earned his way into the setup job for the Brewers and has 15 holds with a 2.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB over 38.1 innings.