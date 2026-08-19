Ortiz will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

The Brewers will get some reinforcement on the left side of the infield Wednesday with shortstop Cooper Pratt (hamstring) returning from the injured list and immediately re-entering the lineup, but the hot-hitting Ortiz will get the nod at third base over David Hamilton. Ortiz will pick up his seventh straight start after going 7-for-21 with a home run, a double, four walks, six runs and four RBI over the Brewers' last six games.