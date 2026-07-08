Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Makes impact in twin bill

Ortiz went 5-for-9 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI across both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth in both games, Ortiz banged out three hits in the matinee before launching a solo shot off Jared Shuster in the seventh inning of the nightcap. With David Hamilton (hamstring) having been placed on the IL earlier in the day, Ortiz could be in for an extended run at the hot corner. Over his last 10 games, the 27-year-old infielder is batting .355 (11-for-31) with two of his three homers on the season, along with four runs and seven RBI.