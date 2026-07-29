Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Shifting to bench Tuesday

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Dating back to July 4, Ortiz started in all but two of the Brewers' ensuing 20 games and enjoyed his best offensive stretch of the season, slashing .339/.388/.629 with three home runs, three steals, nine runs and nine RBI. The recent return of David Hamilton from the injured list presents a potential roadblock to Ortiz maintaining an everyday role, but Ortiz won't be phased out entirely while he's swinging a hot bat. Expect Hamilton and Ortiz to be deployed in something of a timeshare at third base, with Ortiz also picking up occasional starts at shortstop when rookie Cooper Pratt is rested.