Adamczewski has gone 2-for-8 with two runs, one RBI and one stolen base in two games since being promoted to High-A Wisconsin from Single-A Carolina on Tuesday.

Adamczewski was shelved at Carolina in late May after experiencing joint irritation in his back, but he return to action for the Single-A club coming out of the All-Star break and proceeded to slash .359/.468/.603 over his final 22 games to earn the move up to the Midwest League. He should continue to handle an everyday role in the Wisconsin infield for the remainder of the season.