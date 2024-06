Single-A Carolina placed Baez on its 7-day injured list May 31 with an unspecified injury.

The 18-year-old infielder was assigned to Carolina out of spring training and had gotten off to a nice start in his first exposure to full-season ball, getting on base at a .352 clip while providing 15 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases over 42 games. He's without a clear timeline to return to action for the Single-A club.