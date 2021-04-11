Hiura went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cardinals.
The 24-year-old opened the season 0-for-19 with 10 strikeouts through the first five games of the season, but he's 3-for-9 with a home run, a double and two strikeouts across the first two games in St. Louis. Hiura may need to continue to hit well to maintain the starting job at first base following the horrid start.
