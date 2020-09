Hiura went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Hiura took Pirates starter Trevor Williams deep in the fifth inning, ending the latter's appearance. The 24-year-old Hiura has produced solid power (eight homers, .427 slugging percentage) and speed (three stolen bases) this season. He's added 18 RBI and 19 runs scored.