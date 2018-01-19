Brewers' Keston Hiura: Earns invite to spring training
Hiura has been invited to the Brewers' major-league camp this spring.
Hiura appeared in 27 games for Low-A Wisconsin after being drafted by Milwaukee with the ninth pick of the 2017 first-year player draft in June. He slashed .333/.374/.476 with 15 RBI and 13 extra-base hits during those contests with the Timber Rattlers and will get the chance to go up against major-league pitching this spring. Hiura should make his way through the minor leagues this year, and could reach the majors as soon as 2019.
More News
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base offers plenty of depth, as usual, but Scott White says you shouldn't feel obligated...