Hiura has been invited to the Brewers' major-league camp this spring.

Hiura appeared in 27 games for Low-A Wisconsin after being drafted by Milwaukee with the ninth pick of the 2017 first-year player draft in June. He slashed .333/.374/.476 with 15 RBI and 13 extra-base hits during those contests with the Timber Rattlers and will get the chance to go up against major-league pitching this spring. Hiura should make his way through the minor leagues this year, and could reach the majors as soon as 2019.