Hiura (hamstring) is taking part in a full pregame workout Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The second baseman will go through fielding drills and take on-field batting practice, clearing another hurdle on his road back from a left hamstring strain. As McCalvy puts it, the Brewers "want to be super duper extra special sure he doesn't come back too early," so a return to the lineup Monday seems questionable, at best.

