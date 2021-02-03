Hiura will likely serve as the Brewers' primary first baseman in 2021, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hiura slotted in at second base over most of the past two seasons with the Brewers, but he's expected to shift to first base after the team signed Kolten Wong on Wednesday. Despite his position change, Hiura should maintain a regular spot in Milwaukee's lineup as he attempts to build on his 2020 campaign in which he hit .212/.297/.410 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. Daniel Vogelbach will likely shift to a reserve role unless the designated hitter returns to the National League in 2021.