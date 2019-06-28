Brewers' Keston Hiura: Officially recalled
Hiura was recalled by the Brewers on Friday.
Hiura spent most of the month of June with Triple-A San Antonio despite posting an .865 OPS over his first 17 big-league games, but with fellow infielder Travis Shaw failing to turn things around at the big-league level, the Brewers decided it was time for the two to swap spots. Hiura started all but one game when he was up earlier in the season, and with Shaw in the minors, he figures to play second base nearly every day for the Brewers moving forward.
