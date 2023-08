Lara was promoted to High-A Wisconsin, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Lara -- as an 18 year old -- posted a .733 OPS and 39:46 BB:K over 318 PA with Single-A Carolina, and the Brewers are ready to give him a shot at the next level. If he can maintain that type of plate discipline he will have a shot to rise up prospect rankings in the coming years.