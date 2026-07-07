Brewers' Luis Lara: Slated for MLB promotion

The Brewers will recall Lara from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader in St. Louis, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Lara has had a breakout season at Nashville, slashing .321/.432/.470 with nine home runs, 24 stolen bases and a 54:48 BB:K over 78 contests. The switch hitter is primarily a center fielder but has experience at all three outfield spots. Milwaukee's outfield is already relatively crowded, though Lara could eat into the playing time of the struggling Sal Frelick. At minimum, he will likely start against left-handers. Lara is already on the 40-man roster after signing a seven-year, $31 million contract extension in June.