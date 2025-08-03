The Brewers will promote Pena from Single-A Carolina to High-A Wisconsin this week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pena will head to the Midwest League after slashing .308/.375/.469 with six home runs and 41 stolen bases across 309 plate appearances for Carolina. The 18-year-old has split time between shortstop and third base this season along with fellow top prospect Jesus Made, who is also set to move up to High-A this week. Pena and Made should continue to play regularly alongside one another on the left side of the Wisconsin infield for the rest of the season.