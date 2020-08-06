Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Urias (COVID-19) is getting close to a return from the injured list, but the infielder is likely about a week away from rejoining the big club, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Counsell noted that position players like Urias require about three weeks of training to get ready for game action, and the 23-year-old has been working out at the team's alternate site in Appleton for about two weeks after he was withheld from all of summer camp following a positive COVID-19 test. Though Urias is healthy again and has nearly completed his hitting progression, he won't necessarily be a lock to join the big club as a utility man once he's deemed ready to go. Milwaukee currently has Brock Holt, Jedd Gyorko, Mark Mathias and Eric Sogard as players on the 28-man roster who are capable of playing all over the infield.