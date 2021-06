Urias went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

The ball was flying at American Family Field as the two teams combined for nine homers, and Urias got in on the fun with a ninth-inning blast off Gregory Soto, his sixth home run of the year. The infielder has five hits and four RBI in his last three games, and with Travis Shaw mired in a 4-for-40 slump, Urias has become more than just a platoon option against lefties at third base for the Brewers.