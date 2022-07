Urias went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI in a 7-6 win Tuesday over Minnesota.

Urias singled and scored in the second, hit a solo shot in the third and walked it off with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It was his first three-hit game of the season and he has now reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 contests. In July, he has posted a .279/.354/.456 line with three homers.