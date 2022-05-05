Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds.
Urias got Milwaukee on the board with a solo blast in the bottom of the first, but he failed to put the ball in play during his final three at-bats. Over his first three games of the season, Urias has logged four hits, four runs scored, three walks and two RBI.
More News
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: On base twice in return•
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: Returns from injured list•
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: Clears 30 plate appearances in rehab•
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: Evaluation coming Sunday•
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: Plays full game at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Luis Urias: Rehab assignment imminent•