Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds.

Urias got Milwaukee on the board with a solo blast in the bottom of the first, but he failed to put the ball in play during his final three at-bats. Over his first three games of the season, Urias has logged four hits, four runs scored, three walks and two RBI.