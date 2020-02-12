Brewers' Luis Urias: Cast removed
Urias's cast on his wrist was removed Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Urias was given an eight-week recovery timeline when he underwent wrist surgery in late January, a time period which will end just days before Opening Day. It's quite a tight timetable, but the infielder remains optimistic about his chances of opening the season on the active roster.
