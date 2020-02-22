Play

Urias (wrist) was cleared to resume some baseball activity Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias underwent surgery on his left wrist in late January that carries an eight-week recovery timeline, but he was able to begin some activity Saturday. It's still unclear whether the 22-year-old will be able to open the season on the active roster, but Saturday's update could be a step in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories