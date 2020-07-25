Urias (illness) has been cleared to work out at the Brewers' alternate training site, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias missed the entirety of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he'll now be able to work toward building up to game readiness. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Urias is a "full go" but also said that it will still take some time before he's ready to return to regular-season action. After being acquired by the Padres via trade in November, Urias should compete with Brock Holt for the top utility infield job when he's healthy.