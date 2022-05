Urias went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

Urias' three-run shot off of Daniel Norris in the seventh inning ended up being the go-ahead hit. The 5-foot-9 infielder has hit five long balls with 11 RBI through 24 games on the year. He's 9-for-39 (.231) with three home runs and six runs scored over his last nine games.