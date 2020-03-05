Brewers' Luis Urias: Could be cleared for live hitting
Urias (wrist) has another check-up with the hand surgeon Friday and could be cleared to hit live pitching, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He hit against the pitching machine for the first time Wednesday and is still aiming to be ready for Opening Day. Orlando Arcia is having a great start to spring training, so even if Urias is ready for the start of the season, he may not get everyday at-bats right out of the gate. Nonetheless, he seems to be making good progress in his recovery from left wrist surgery in late-January.
