Manager Craig Counsell suggested Wednesday that Urias (hamstring) could rejoin the Brewers' Cactus League lineup this weekend, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Urias has been held out of action since straining his left hamstring last weekend, but he took a significant step forward during his workout Tuesday. According to Counsell, Urias took batting practice and ran under the supervision of trainers, reporting no setbacks with his hamstring during either activity. Once cleared to play again, the 23-year-old will resume competing with Orlando Arcia for the Brewers' Opening Day shortstop job.