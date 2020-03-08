Brewers' Luis Urias: Could see game action this week
Urias (wrist) began facing live pitching Sunday and is hoping to start Cactus League games within the week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
A return to game action this week would provide Urias a promising chance of being ready for Opening Day, which appeared somewhat unlikely after he underwent surgery on his left wrist in late January. The 22-year-old seemed poised to begin the season as the Brewers' starting shortstop, but an impressive spring training from Orlando Arcia could split at-bats between them early on. Regardless, Urias is progressing well in his recovery and should be able to avoid starting the season on the injured list if he can make a few appearances in spring games.
