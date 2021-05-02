site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Crushes solo shot
Urias went 2-for-3 with a solo shot and two runs batted in during Saturday's win over the Dodgers.
The 23-year-old hit a solo shot off Dustin May in the second inning and knocked in Keston Hiura in the tenth inning. Urias continues to improve as he is slashing .227/.358/.424.
