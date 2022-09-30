site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-luis-urias-day-off-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Luis Urias: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias isn't starting Friday against the Marlins.
Urias went 3-for-8 with two doubles and two runs over the last two games and will get a breather Friday. Jace Peterson is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read