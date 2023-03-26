Urias (head) will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Urias had been out of action the past two days after he experienced a bout of dizziness, but he was never diagnosed with a concussion and looks like he'll be good to go after a brief respite. Though he'll be making his first start of the spring at third base, Urias is projected to see most of his action at the keystone in 2023 after seeing five of his six Cactus League starts to date at that position.