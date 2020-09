Urias went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs, five RBI and a caught stealing during Wednesday's 19-0 win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old was without an extra-base hit in his previous 31 at-bats, but he broke out with two doubles as the Brewers pounded the Tigers on Wednesday. Urias has a .286/.355/.357 slash line with four doubles, a triple, 10 runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases in 25 games this season.