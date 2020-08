Urias went 3-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Cubs.

Urias draw the start at second base, with Keston Hiura shifting to designated hitter. He came through with a couple infield hits, driving runners in on each occasion. He now has multiple knocks in two of his last three starts and is hitting .400/..438/.400 through 16 plate appearances to go along with one run scored and four RBI.