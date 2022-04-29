Urias (quadriceps) will stay on a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi through the weekend before being reevaluated, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

He is through four rehab games, going 3-for-15 with one double, four strikeouts and three walks over that stretch. It's unclear if that evaluation will be to determine whether Urias is ready to be activated or ready to be bumped up to Triple-A.