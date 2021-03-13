Urias (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Mariners, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Urias has been out for just over a week after tweaking his hamstring, but the issue never appeared to be a particularly serious one. He has the opportunity to carve out a substantial role at third base or shortstop this season, but he'll have to look considerably better than he has thus far at the big league level if he's to interest fantasy players. He's just 23 years old and was once a highly-rated prospect, but his .226/.315/.320 line through his first 124 major-league games hasn't come close to demonstrating that potential.
