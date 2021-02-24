Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that the Brewers will give Urias a chance to compete for the starting shortstop job during spring training, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After the Brewers added two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong earlier in the offseason to handle everyday duties at second base, Urias will turn his focus to earning a role on the left side of the infield. Orlando Arcia was the Brewers' primary starter at shortstop in 2020, and though he finished with a career-best .733 OPS, he's hardly entrenched at the position. To that end, Counsell noted Wednesday that Arcia will also see a "substantial amount" of use at third base this spring, per Haudricourt, as the Brewers look to keep both Urias and Arcia prepared to fill a utility role in the event non-roster invitee Travis Shaw emerges as the Opening Day starter at the hot corner. Urias will likely need a good spring to earn a regular starting job ahead of Arcia and/or Shaw, as he posted an underwhelming .239/.308/.294 slash line over 120 plate appearances in 2020 while missing time due to wrist surgery and a positive COVID-19 test.