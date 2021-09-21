Urias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Urias went deep of Jon Lester in the second inning for his 21st home run of the year. Urias has been used to an everyday role over the last two weeks with Willy Adames on the injured list, however, with Adames now officially reinstated, Urias may be the odd man out on playing time in the infield with Kolten Wong manning second base, Adames at shortstop and Eduardo Escobar at the hot corner. The 24-year-old Urias will certainly be given opportunities to hit and is now slashing .249/.342/.445 with 21 homers, 70 RBI, 73 runs scored, five steals and 57:107 BB:K over 531 plate appearances.