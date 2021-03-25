Urias went 6-for-16 (.375) with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and a 5:2 BB:K over his last seven spring games.

Urias missed time earlier in March with a hamstring injury, but he has been locked in since returning to action. His hit tool earned him a prominent spot on top-prospect lists in recent years, so his recent stretch should not come as a major surprise. Urias is set to play a key role for the Brewers this year, and he figures to shuffle between the two spots on the left side of the infield.