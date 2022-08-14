Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.
Urias accounted for one of three hits and the only run the Brewers were able to get against Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright. This was Urias' first homer since July 27, but he has hit safely in five straight games, going 5-for-17 (.294) in that span. The infielder got his slugging percentage back over .400 for the first time since Aug. 2, and he's added a .231 batting average, 13 long balls, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base through 81 contests.