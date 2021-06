Urias went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Urias put Milwaukee on the board with a solo shot in the third inning, his eighth long ball of the year. He reached base in each of his four plate appearances and later recorded his third steal of the season after he was hit by a pitch. The 24-year-old infielder is sporting a .755 OPS with 20 extra-base hits and 30 RBI through 234 plate appearances.