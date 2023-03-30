site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Injures hamstring
Urias suffered a left hamstring injury Thursday versus the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers expect to have an update on the third baseman either Friday or Saturday, so Urias could miss Game 2 of the season-opening series on Saturday. Urias went 0-for-4 on Opening Day.
