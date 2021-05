Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Urias opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He then knocked a solo homer in the ninth to cut Atlanta's lead to 6-2, tying the career-high four homers he hit in 2019. The 23-year-old infielder is sporting a .691 OPS with 17 RBI.