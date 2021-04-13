Urias went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored during Monday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Urias was relegated to the bench for Monday's match after a putrid 2-for-27 start to the season, but he was surprisingly called upon to pinch hit for Daniel Vogelbach with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old responded with a critical bases-clearing double to left field, igniting an otherwise dormant Brewers offense. Nonetheless, Urias has struggled to make much contact this season, having struck out 10 times in 35 plate appearances. He's also drawn six walks, but that's not enough to salvage much of any fantasy value.