Urias was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring strain which could keep him out for eight weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias suffered the injury on Opening Day, and it's evidently a fairly serious one. He's been given a timetable of six-to-eight weeks, with the Brewers expecting him to fall on the later end of that range. Mike Brosseau will take over at third base Saturday, but Brian Anderson, who starts in right field, could wind up being the primary option against righties. That would open up more at-bats for Brewers outfielders, including Joey Wiemer, who was recalled to take Urias' spot on the roster.