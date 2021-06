Urias will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies.

Urias led off and scored three runs in Saturday's 6-5 win, but he'll move down in the batting order with Kolten Wong back in the lineup after a one-game respite. Now that Wong has overcome the oblique injury that sidelined him for two weeks, Urias will likely find himself in the bottom third of the batting order on a more frequent basis.