Urias (quadriceps) recently dealt with some discomfort but is still scheduled to play in an extended spring training game Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Urias' recovery from the quadriceps injury has been slow, so the recent discomfort is a worrying sign even if it won't affect his current progress. If all goes well Thursday the 24-year-old could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.