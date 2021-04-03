Urias will not start Saturday against the Twins.
Urias, Travis Shaw and Orlando Arcia are expected to share starts on the left side of the Brewers' infield this season, with Shaw handling third, Urias handling short and Arcia filling in frequently for both players. Shaw has found himself in the lineup for both of the team's first two games, while Urias got the nod at shortstop on Opening Day before sitting in favor of Arcia on Saturday. It will take a bit more time to figure out exactly what the playing-time breakdown looks like among the trio.