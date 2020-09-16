site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Not starting first game
Urias is not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Urias sits for the second game in a row, though he could return to the lineup for the nightcap. Jace Peterson remains the starter at third base for the afternoon contest.
