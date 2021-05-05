site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Urias will get a breather after he struck out five times across the last two games. Pablo Reyes will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
