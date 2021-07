Urias went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old hasn't been a huge threat for stolen bases, but he's now 4-for-4 on the basepaths this year. Urias has added 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 41 runs scored and a .243/.332/.431 slash line while often serving as Milwaukee's leadoff hitter lately.