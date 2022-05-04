Urias (quadriceps) went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Urias, who was making his 2022 debut after missing the start of the season with a quad injury, scored on a Willy Adames homer in the third inning and later drove in a run on a single. He was also caught stealing -- a bit of a bummer, but it's nice to see he's feeling spry enough to run. Urias was batting out of the nine hole in his first game off the injured list.