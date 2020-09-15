site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: On bench Tuesday
Urias is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against St. Louis.
Urias sits after going 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over his last five games. Jace Peterson takes over at third base.
